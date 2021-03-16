SHOCKEY, Richard Reece



Age 60, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital where he had been a



patient for three days. He was born October 24, 1960, in



Middletown and lived here all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1978. Richard was a Deputy Sheriff for Butler County from 1981 to 1989, then was a



Corrections Officer for Butler County Juvenile Center from 1990 to 2010, retiring in 2010. He was a member of Moose Lodge 510 and Eagles Aerie 528. Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard W. and Glenna Jean (Slattery) Shockey. He is survived by his companion of 15 years, Pam Kennedy; one sister, Jennifer (Harry III) Wilson; two nephews, Harry (Donna) Wilson IV and Aaron S. (Melody) Wilson; one great-niece, Alexa S. Wilson; and many extended family and friends. There will be a visitation Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 p.m. with Bishop Samuel Roy Johnson, Sr. officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com