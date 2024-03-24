SHIVELY, Beverly J. "Bev"



BEVERLY J. SHIVELY, age 81, of Springfield, passed away on March 18, 2024. She was born in Springfield on July 17, 1942, the daughter of Edward and Freda (Cline) O'Callaghan. Bev enjoyed living an active lifestyle, often running and walking many miles every day. She was an avid reader, especially mysteries. Bev was a faithful member of the Maiden Lane Church of God, where she ministered to others by serving as a Sunday School Assistant and worked with the Children's Ministry for many years, along with the church choir. She especially loved the Living Christmas Tree program at the church. Bev joined her husband on numerous mission trips over the years. Above all, Bev loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and sisters. Bev leaves behind her beloved husband of 59 years, Bob Shively; son, Matt (Ginessa) Shively; three grandchildren, Robby, Jonathan and Kallee Shively; sisters, Kathy (Jim) Dotson and Ruth (Russ) Johnson, along with special friends, Jim (Sharon) Harwood and Denny (Bev) Mettert. In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pat (Lorena) Thomas and close friend, Julie Billet. Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, March 24, 2024 from 3-4pm in the Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Ln., Springfield. A celebration of Bev's life will begin at 4:00 with Pastor Matt Roe officiating. A private committal will take place on Monday in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





