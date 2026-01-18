Shirley Smith

SMITH, Shirley A.



Shirley was born in New Carlisle, Ohio, on February 15,1933. After graduating from Fairborn High School in 1951 she became a lifelong resident of Beavercreek, Ohio. Shirley went to work in the offices of City Loan, Chenoweth Motors, then to Lang's Chevrolet. She was known for her generous life of caring for many family members. All will be forever grateful. She was a devoted member of Peace Lutheran Church for sixty-eight years and also a member of Beavercreek Lioness Club for many years. In 1952, Shirley married the love of her life, Bob Smith, at Sulphur Grove Church and they treasured 72 wonderful years. She is survived by her children Pam (Larry) Tucker (Davidson, NC), Becki McCoy (Centerville, OH) and Bobbi Shreve (Centerville, OH); grandchildren, Kimberly (Brian) Klauka, Amanda (Chandler) Harrison, Brent (Molly) Shreve, Stephen Shreve, Lauren (Bryan) Gramlich and David Shreve; great grandchildren, Brooke and Mackenzie Klauka, Shepherd and Foster Shreve, and Ellis Gramlich. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Dianne Armstrong, and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Eugene and Kathryn (Boyden) Armstrong, as well as her twin sister, Barbara; brothers Kenneth (Martha) and Jim Armstrong, and sister, Joanne (Ed) Gerlaugh. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, remarkable grandmother and great grandmother. Family gatherings were many and she always made them special. She loved golf, card games, boating, decorating and flower arranging. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to her many caregivers and friends at Bethany Village, especially the staff of Crescent Crossing along with Bethany Hospice for the wonderful care she received. The family will receive loved ones and friends on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave. Centerville, Ohio 45459 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a celebration of Shirley's life at 11 a.m. led by Pastor Scott Nellis. Burial will follow immediately at Valley View Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in memory of Shirley A. Smith to Bethany Village Pastoral Care, Resource Development Office, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH 45459.



