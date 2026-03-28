Sarver, Shirley Ann



Shirley Sarver, age 91 years old born October 16, 1934 in Middletown, OH. She passed away on March 22,2026 at her residence. She worked at Gibby's and Bill's Open Door for over 30 years as a barmaid. She was strong, courageous, fearful, faithful, kind, caring, resourceful, independent, a hardworker, and a beautiful giving soul. She enjoyed reading, the outdoors, gardening, canning, camping, and fishing. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Wells (Ray), her daughter Kimberly Lovejoy, her son Harold Sarver (Carla), 10 grandchildren,16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Preceeding her in death are her first husband Elbert Walton, second husband Harold Sarver, mother Pauline Robbins, her sister Gail Thinnes, and her two sons John Walton and



Richard Walton. Shirley donated her body to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. Shirley will be deeply missed by her many feral cats that she would feed as well as her cat Boots. Thank you to Hospice of Ohio and all her doctors, nurses, and their staff who took care of her all these years. Private gravesite service at a later date.



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