Shirley Baer

Baer, Shirley A.



Baer, Shirley A., 91 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 1, 2025 in her home. She was born in Springfield on July 6, 1934 to Edmund and Celeste (Clary) Wilson. She retired from Security National Bank in 1999 after 20 years of service and was a member of Northridge United Methodist Church. Survivors include her brother, Lawrence (Donna) Wilson; stepchildren, Norman E. (Carol) Baer, Jr., Kathryn (Jay) Freidman, Gary Girten, Rebecca (Fred) Strong and Beverly Girten; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friend, Sandy Miller and her children, A.J. and Andie. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, David and Garry Garrett; special aunt, Julia Worthen; brother, Ronald Wilson and his wife, Judith; stepdaughters, Candy Arcaro and Luanna Girten; stepson, John Baer; second husband, Norman Baer and third husband, Owen Girten. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Karen Crawford officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum.



