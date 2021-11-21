SHIRA, Willam

SHIRA, III, Esquire, Willam



Passed from this earth to join his beloved wife, Denise on Wednesday November 17th, 2021. Bill passed peacefully in his sleep at home after suffering from Advanced Dementia. Bill is survived by: his sister Marilyn Minton, sons Brian and Chris, nephews Robert and David, niece Jennifer, and grandchildren Jordan, Brison, Walker, Jiovenda, and Sivencia. Bill was a



graduate of Kenyon and received his Juris Doctor at Case Western. Bill served in the United States Air Force where he served as a Captain overseeing contracts and other legal



matters. He remained an active member of the Ohio Bar until his passing. The family would like to thank caregivers Melissa Howard and Carrissa Bandy of True Care Solutions and the team at Crossroads Hospice for their loving care in Bill's final months. Services will not be held. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, the family asks that honorariums be placed with your local Public Defender's Office or local Legal Aid



Office in honor of Bill's lifetime of service to the law and the community.

