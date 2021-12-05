SHINGLEDECKER,



William R.



William R. Shingledecker passed peacefully December 3, 2021, at the age of 86, attended by his family.



Born in 1935, in Springfield, OH, to Lewis and Edith Shingledecker, Bill was truly multi-talented, excelling in many areas. A skilled banjo player, Bill competed at age 15 on both the Horace Heidt radio program and the Ted Mack Amateur Hour, taking top honors in the competitions.



A 1953 graduate of Springfield High School, Bill excelled in many sports. He received the school's prestigious Zimmer Award, recognizing scholarship, leadership and athletic competition. He attended Ohio State University where he played for OSU's 1954 national championship football team under Woody Hayes, competing in the 1955 Rose Bowl.



Bill married Sharon Hitchcock, his wife of 64 years, in 1957. They moved to Toledo, OH where Bill worked as an automotive professional at Dana Corporation for 37 years, retiring as Director of MIS in 1995. Always dabbling in creative pursuits, he wrote the slogan Dana used for many years, "Turning Power into Progress Around the World."



Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon (Hitchcock); son Bill Shingledecker and his wife Kim of Medina, OH; daughter Amanda Newman and her husband Paul of Richmond, VA; daughter Becky Shingledecker of Toledo; five grandchildren; and brother Phillip Shingledecker and his wife Betty of Marblehead, OH.



A memorial celebrating his life is planned for date yet to be determined. Cremation arrangements by R.A. Scott Funeral Home of Toledo, OH.

