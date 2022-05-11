SHIELDS, Shirley Anne



The daughter of the late Reverend Andrew A. and Lula Belle Mays was born on December 9, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio. She departed this life, Monday, April 18, 2022, at the age of 90, surrounded by family in



Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She attended Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio, and held various positions throughout her work life before retiring from the Defense Energy Support Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Kettering, Ohio. She was a member of The Tabernacle Baptist Church of Dayton, Ohio. She was lively and quick-witted and put her family above all. She brought laughter and vigorous debate to anyone who could discuss the news of the day with her cleverness, and sense of humor. She was preceded in death by: her parents Reverend Andrew A Mays and Lula Belle Anderson, her sisters, Audra, Vivian, Agatha, and Beverly, her brothers, Leon, Andrew, Gene, and Franklin, as well as her husband Charles and son Derrick. She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving daughter, Stephanie Enoch (Terrance) of Elizabeth City, North



Carolina, granddaughters, Courtney Foreman (Rahman) of



Addison, Illinois, and Ashley Hull (Alfred) of Chesapeake,



Virginia, sister, Jacqueline Shelton of Southfield, Michigan, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other



in-laws and friends. She will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Memorial Service will be held 10AM, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH.

