SHIELDS, Jerry Lee



Age 80 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Springmeade Nursing Home, Tipp City. He was born in



Dayton, Ohio, on March 14, 1941, the son of Elmer and Cora (Sullenberger) Shields. He graduated from Vandalia



Butler High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked in Shipping and Receiving at the General Motors



Engine Plant, Moraine for over 31 years. He attended the New Life Worship Center of the Apostolic Faith.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda (Melton) Shields; son Jerry (Jenny) Shields Jr.; daughter Sherry (Mike) Mims; step children Katrina Everhart (David) and Chad (Chrystal)



Everhart; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Fleet and Carolyn Davis and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Dorothy.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com