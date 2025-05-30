Sherwood-Saul, Chrystaline



age 87, departed this life on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Followed by 11 AM service on Monday, June 2, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, 45417. Interment at Buggs Street Community Cemetery, Melbourne, FL.



HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com