age 81, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away on Friday, March 7, 2025. A private family service will be held at a later date. Judie's family would like to thank the staff of The Wellington of Dayton, as well as Day City Hospice, for the excellent care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Tenth Life (http://www.thetenthlife.org/). For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



