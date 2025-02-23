Sherman, Mary Ann



Age 97, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Mary was a graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and attended Christ United Methodist Church. She is survived by her sons, William A. (Maria) Shroyer of Carlsbad, CA, Ted A. (Linda) Shroyer of Beaufort, SC, and Ed B. (Jane) Shroyer of San Diego, CA. A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family and friends may visit from 11:00AM until the time of service. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society of Dayton https://hsdayton.org/get-involved/donate/ or Care 360 Hospice https://www.care360hospice.com/donations. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



