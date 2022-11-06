SHERER, George

SHERER, Jr., George



George Sherer Jr. was born January 3, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, to George Sherer Sr. and Luella Sherer (nee Black). He passed away on October 29, 2022, at HarborChase of Beavercreek. George was a lifelong resident of the Dayton area. He graduated from Roosevelt H.S. before serving in the U.S. Army in Germany during World War II. Upon his return, George earned a degree in Business Administration from University of Dayton, embarked on a career at WPAFB, and married his high school sweetheart, Ethel Ruth Sherer. Together they built a family and life together for over 68 years. George was a warm, quick-witted, engaging person who approached every stranger as a friend in the making. He will be missed sorely. George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother Alexander, sisters Edith Rutledge, Betty Jenkins Scott, and Doris Sanders, and daughter Kimberly. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Shelley and son-in-law Mark Miller of South Orange, NJ, son George H. A. Sherer of Dayton, grandson Marcus Miller of NYC, granddaughter Elizabeth Miller, and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and other relatives. Services will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Paul Laurence Dunbar Street. Shrine/Masonic Memorial Services will begin at 10 am. Visitation will begin at 11 with funeral following at 11:30. Honor ceremony is scheduled for 1 pm at Dayton National Cemetery. Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory.

