Shepherd, Viola



Viola Engle Shepherd of Monroe, OH passed away peacefully at Ohio Living Mt Pleasant on Saturday, April 13, 2024. She was born on September 1, 1928 in Leslie County, KY and was a resident of Monroe, OH for 60 yrs. She was living at Ohio Living Mt Pleasant for last 5 years with her husband Gillis. They were married for 75 years with Gillis still residing at Mt Pleasant. Viola is the beloved mother of Danny J Shepherd (Joan Parsley)- Richmond VA/Savannah, GA and Michael L (Sally Vash) Shepherd- Okeana, OH. Loving grandmother of four grandchildren - Stephen- Savannah, GA, Kathryn Williams (Sean)- Mosley, VA, Matthew- Oxford, OH and Sarah Wannenmacher (Ehren)- Hamilton, OH. Two great grandchildren - Shepherd Williams and Ford Williams- Mosley, VA. Viola attended Eastern Kentucky University after graduating from high school in Viper, KY. She retired from Aeronca Corp in Middletown after 38 years of service. She was a member at Lifeway Christian Church in Monroe. Dear daughter of the late Filmore Engle- born Leslie County KY and died, Sunman, Ripley County, IN and Tressie York Engle- born in Jack, TX and died in Sunman, Ripley County, IN. She is predeceased by five siblings: Maxine Engle Hamilton (Rollie)- Albany, GA, Lucille Engle Cox (Oliver)- Middletown, OH, Felix Engle (Irene)- Middletown, OH, Roger Engle (Charlene)- Guilford, IN, and John Engle (Barbara)- Sunman, IN. Viola is survived by two siblings: Betty Jo Engle Campbell (Clyde) Fruitland Park, FL and Arlis Engle (Geneva) Batesville, IN. Viola is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives. Burial will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Private graveside service. Arrangements handled by Hodapp Funeral Home, Liberty Township, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Lifeway Christian Church, 780 Lebanon St, Monroe. OH 45050.



