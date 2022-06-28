SHEPHERD, Marvin Eric



Marvin Eric Shepherd was born June 25, 1964, to Ezekiel Shepherd and the late Everlena Williams Shepherd in Dayton, Ohio. He passed away peacefully at Dayton VA Hospice on June 19, 2022.



Marvin was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, where he accepted Christ at a young age. He was a graduate of Meadowdale High School class of 1982. After high school Marvin enlisted in the United States Army Reserves, and then later he enlisted into active duty. Overall, he spent 40 years of dedicated service in both active duty and the reserves. During his time in the reserves Marvin was also employed for a number of years at Dephi Kettering.



Marvin was quiet and mild-mannered, but he also had a unique and subtle sense of humor. He loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. He particularly enjoyed attending his children's sporting events. Marvin excelled at sports and was a very talented basketball player. He attended modeling school and was a model for a brief period of time. He was very fashion-conscious, and had an extensive collection of clothing and shoes.



Marvin is preceded in death by his mother Everlena. He leaves to cherish his memory his father Ezekiel; daughter Marissa; son Erick; three brothers Dwight, Craig (Tami), and Rodney; two aunts Geneva Beard and Marjorie Turner, two uncles; Comer Williams and Benjamin Roberts, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation from 8:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment and military honors immediately following the funeral service at Dayton National Cemetery.



