Shepherd, Lesley

Shepherd (Stephenson), Lesley May



Lesley May Shepherd passed away on 4-5-2025



She was born in Dayton, Oh. on October 18th, 1953 to Arthur and Shirley Stephenson. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jeff Shepherd. She is also survived by her sister Lisa Schuemann and her brother Jim Stephenson. She is survived by 3 children Andrea Mills Baquero, Josh Mills, and Kristin Mills Vella. She is survived by 3 beautiful grand childrens Grace Baquero, Mason Vella, and Zoey Vella. She had many friends, nieces and nephews. She will be be greatly missed by all.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com