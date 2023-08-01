Shelton, Catherine

SHELTON (Hall), Catherine I. "Kate"



CATHERINE I. "KATE" HALL-SHELTON, age 89, of South Vienna, passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2023, with her family at her side. She was born on April 16, 1934, the daughter of Francis and Florence (Wagner) Hall. Survivors include her daughter, Connie Powell (Rick Haggy); grandson, Trenity (Sherri) Powell; step-granddaughter, Ashley Powell; great-grandsons, Austin and Owen Powell; great-granddaughter, Elena Powell; sisters, Joyce Evans, Carolyn (Dave) Wilson and Margaret (Don) Hilton; two sisters-in-law, Mary and Pat Hall; Several nieces, nephews and extended family, along with Rachel (Craig) Kelley and family as well as Taylor (Blake) West and family, who she shared a special love with.



Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Shelton in 2007; brothers, Robert "Bob" and William "Bill" Hall; brother-in-law, Tom Evans and step-granddaughter, Madison Haggy. Catherine would like to extend a special thank you to Pat Hall for everything she has done for her. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 1-2pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Kate's life will begin at 2:00pm with Pastor Doug Bovey officiating. She will be laid to rest at Vernon-Asbury Cemetery, Catawba. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

