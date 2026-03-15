Sheila Rajaratnam

Rajaratnam, Sheila



beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio, and is now in Glory. First child of NR and HJ Rajaratnam. Received Doctor of Medicine from University of Ghana Medical School, Legon, Ghana; worked as an anesthesiologist in multiple locations: Miami Valley, St. Elizabeth's, Dayton Heart, Greene Memorial, Good Samaritan, Grandview, PSI, Soin, Mount Sinai (New York), Crawley, Walsgrave, and Coventry Group (England), and Korle-Bu (Ghana). Lived a life full of love, dedication, virtue, and hard work, while embracing the simple pleasures that brought her joy. Her warmth and kindness left an unforgettable mark on everyone she met, reflecting her true child-of-God presence and the heart of gold that characterized her. Compassionate and exemplary figure that everyone loved. Showed us the beauty and strength of family bonds and the simple pleasures of life. Shared her passion for anesthesia by providing free services to numerous underserved communities worldwide through Partners for Belize and Legacy of Healing. Enjoyed volunteering at Habitat for Humanity events. Philanthropist to countless organizations. An avid reader, globetrotter, and baker. Will be greatly missed; her loving spirit will live on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known her. Preceded in death by parents and survived by her loving family: John, Jemima, Thomas (Flora), Nimmie (Brian). Also survived by nephews and nieces: Joshua, Jasmine, Lea, Vinay, Vineetha, Leela, and Lysandra. As we honor her memory, may we carry forward her legacy of kindness, faith, and the importance of family. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Noon at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Rd, Dayton, OH 45459, Pastor Adam Forbes will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until the start of the service, and again after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sheila Rajaratnam Memorial Fund, c/o The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409. Newcomer-Kettering Chapel, in care of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to newcomerdayton.com.



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