SHEFFIELD, Loretta

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHEFFIELD, Loretta M.

Loretta M. Sheffield, age 82 of Trenton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Loretta was born in Marion, Ohio, on January 27, 1940, to Rachel (Hesson) Bryant. She married the love of her life, Robert Sheffield, on November 10, 1956, and together they enjoyed 66 years of loving and living life together. Loretta never met a stranger, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Robert Sheffield; two children, Cheryl Coulter, and Bobby Sheffield; four grandchildren, Marshall Stevens, Cassidy Coulter, Kaitlyn Sheffield, and Aubrey Sheffield; two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Marlowe Caposella; two sisters, Betty Vangen, and Albee Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Loretta was preceded in death by her daughter, Cleta Leugers; and her mother, Rachel Bryant.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Elby Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

