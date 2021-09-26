SHEELY, Kathleen



Age 81, of Springfield, passed away on September 23, 2021. She was born in Clay City,



Kentucky, on June 30, 1940, daughter of the late Edith Aines. Kathleen retired in 2012, as a bus aide from Miami Valley Child Development



Center. She loved bingo, playing cards and gardening. Kathleen was involved as a



volunteer with Elderly United, now United Senior Services and loved collecting Precious Moments. She was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Jeff Gordon. Survivors include her children,



Kathy Northup, Larry W. Fout, Margie (Clark) Davis, Penny Fout and Tony (Tami) Fout; step-children, Carrie Sheely, Darrin Sheely and Michael Sheely; 18 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Kathleen was preceded in death by her



husband, Kenneth Sheely in 2014; sister, Ruby Shingler in 2001; 4 grandchildren and 3 nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from



1-3pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Kathleen's life will begin at 3pm with Rev. Orbie Estep officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association or to Clark County Special Olympics.



