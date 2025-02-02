Sheehan, Warren E.



Age 92, of Waynesville, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2025.



Warren was a lifelong resident of Waynesville. He was a member of the Waynesville Historical Society, where he was serving as treasurer and was a former president. He was a member of the Waynesville United Methodist Church, and the Waynesville Lions Club, the Village Council, and also served on the boards of Wayne Local School, Warren CCC, and Quaker Heights, where he demonstrated his commitment to education and the well-being of the community.



Born at home and delivered by Dr. Mary L. Cook, Warren spent his younger years farming with his father and brother. After his father retired from farming, he and his brother Richard purchased 69 acres and grew a variety of products, most notably sweet corn, pumpkins, and evergreen shrubs. Following his father's tradition, Warren was known to drop off bags of sweet corn unannounced to friends and neighbors. A favorite summer activity of the family was to gather at the farm for picnics and family get-togethers. A majority of this former farm is now occupied by the governing body for the Village of Waynesville, as well as Creekview subdivision.



Warren was a graduate of Waynesville High School, Class of 1951, where he served as class president. Warren enjoyed playing high school basketball, a sport he enjoyed watching throughout his life. In his junior year, he attended Boy's State where his passion for politics began. He started dating his future wife, Marta, during their high school days.



He earned his bachelor's degree in chemistry and biology from Wilmington College. Following his college graduation in 1956 Warren went on to spend 33 years at Mound Laboratory in Miamisburg, where he worked until his retirement in 1989. He worked in the Health Physics and nuclear programs involved with monitoring and protecting Mound workers, the environment and the public from the harmful effects of radiation. His first assignment was to develop a urinalysis testing procedure to detect and assess employee plutonium exposure and uptake. Warren will be especially remembered for inventing a low-cost, reliable air sampling bubbler system to measure radioactive hydrogen in the air. In recent years Warren enjoyed sharing his achievement, making sure all knew that his legacy is still in use today.



Warren was politically, financially, and civc-minded. He was also sharp, intelligent, talkative, and caring. Never shy about offering advice, Warren was an out-of-the-box thinker. He was passionate about history and could be described as an expert on Waynesville history. He was very knowledgeable about US presidents and showed clear favoritism for Abraham Lincoln. He loved learning about and discussing his distant cousins, Wilbur and Oriville Wright, the Civil War, and politics. No one could tell a story with such vivid details as Warren. With family, he visited many historical sites and parks. In 2008 Warren traveled with his brother Richard to attend the 100th anniversary of Wilbur Wright's first powered flight in LeMans, France.



Following both his grandparent's and parent's tradition of wintering in Florida, Warren's children fondly remember visiting their grandparents in Sarasota. After Warren retired, he and Marta enjoyed winter months in Punta Gorda.



Warren and his son David greatly enjoyed attending antique tractor shows, especially those featuring Oliver equipment. He also loved visiting B&B Carryout in Waynesville on a regular basis to catch up on local stories and happenings; attended monthly breakfast meetings with his retired Mound friends; and loved attending the annual Waynesville High School Alumni event with Marta. He loved reading, but only non-fiction. Among other things, he will be remembered for always wearing a hat bearing a logo of something he supported and for his love of corn on the cob and pork of all sorts, especially pork rinds.



Warren appreciated his many caregivers during his final and difficult 7 months.



Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mildred (Dunham) Sheehan; and one brother, Richard Sheehan. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marta (Rush) Sheehan; two daughters, Sandra (Douglas) Howard and Christine Dyer (Darryl Gregg); one son, David Sheehan; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kira) Schroder, Graham (Katie Kantrowitz) Howard, Steven Howard, Geoffrey Howard, Leighanne (Keith) Davis, and Logan Dyer; and two great-grandchildren, Sofía Joy Schroder and Lane Khiree Davis.



The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. A celebration of life service will immediately follow the visitation at 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Brian Blankenship will be officiating the service. If desired, contributions may be made to the Waynesville Alumni Association. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.



