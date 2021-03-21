SHEEHAN, James R. "Jim"



Passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was 65. Jim is



survived by his wife of 40 years, Fran Sheehan, his sisters, Maureen Keys and Patti Rulon, his many sisters and brothers- in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jim was



preceded in death by his parents, James Sheehan and



Margaret Kendall, and sister, Donna White. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 26, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Resident Home Association, 3661 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com