X

SHEEHAN, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

SHEEHAN, James R. "Jim"

Passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was 65. Jim is

survived by his wife of 40 years, Fran Sheehan, his sisters, Maureen Keys and Patti Rulon, his many sisters and brothers- in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jim was

preceded in death by his parents, James Sheehan and

Margaret Kendall, and sister, Donna White. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 26, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Resident Home Association, 3661 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.