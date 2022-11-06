SHEARER, Jewell Loraine



Age 86 of Washington Township, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home. She was born December 21, 1935, in Richmond, Kentucky, the daughter of Clarence and Mary Stevens. Jewell worked as Chief Financial Officer at Kettering Oakwood Automotive for 32 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Shearer Sr.; son, Russell Shearer Jr.; daughter, Patricia Morgan; and grandson, Russell Shearer III. Jewell is survived by her partner, David Brenner; daughter, Carol Shearer; grandchildren, James "Jimmi" Shearer, Betsy Shearer, Jenny (Delarnce) Dewitt, Josh Edds, Alex Edds and Jessie Mathes; favorite nephew, Ronnie Baker; and many other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Day City Hospice in Jewell's honor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit newcomerdayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

