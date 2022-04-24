SHAW, Robert W. "Bob"



Age 85, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 1, 1937, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of the late Henry and Mabel Shaw. Along with his



parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Shaw; and brother, Gene Shaw. Bob is survived by his children, Mike (Jerree) Shaw, Mark (Andrea) Shaw, Sherri (Mark) Manning, Brandon (Mary) Shaw; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends. Bob was a retired barber and also retired from Dayton Daily News. No services will be held at this time. Please visit



