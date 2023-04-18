Shaw, David Alan



Shaw, David Alan, 70, of Springfield, passed away on April 15, 2023 in his home. David was born on May 17, 1952, the son of William and Patricia (Kiser) Shaw. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, involved in the Marine Corps League and had been employed in real estate and mortgage banking. David was a member of Moose Lodge, BPOE #51, FOE #397 and the Union Club. In his spare time, David loved bowling and golfing with friends and family. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Joyce (Powers) Shaw; son, David A. Shaw II; 12 siblings, Jim (Shirley) Shaw, Terri (Mike) Anderson, Leeanne Shaw, Regina Ferryman, Tom Shaw, Donald Ferryman, Terri (Bob) Andrews, Tim (Judy) McClain, Tammy (Ken) Weidinger, Billy Shaw, Lynn Wheaton and Donald E. Ferryman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including Brian and Josh Long; step-mother, Fran Daniels and many special friends. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his step-father, Dee Ferryman; grandparents, Bernie and Mary Kiser and Bill and Lulu Shaw; brother, Michael "Doc" Shaw and in-laws, Walter and Bertha Powers. Visitation will be held in Thursday from 4:00pm - 7:00pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Friday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.

