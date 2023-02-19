SHARPE, Rufus Lee



Age 89, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation 9 am-11 am, Tuesday, February 21 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family to receive friends from 10 am - 11 am. Funeral service to begin at 11 am. Livestream link: www.facebook.com/Strem-All-Services-102620271622310/ (Mask Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

