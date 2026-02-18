Sharon Farthing

6 hours ago
Farthing (Oaks), Sharon

Age 88, passed away on Saturday February 14, 2026. Visitation will be on Friday February 20, 2026, at 11:00am until the time of service (12:00pm) at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014 with Pastor Cecil Day officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH. www.avancefuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

