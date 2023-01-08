SHARE, Robert Lee



Age 86, of Brookville, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. Robert "Bob" was born August 26, 1936 to Harold and Louise (Davis) Share. A BGSU graduate, Bob served in the Air Force and worked as a Senior Systems Analyst for Mead and NCR. In his free time, he volunteered with the Suicide



Prevention Center, enjoyed sketching and making jewelry. Bob was an avid reader with an exceptional taste in music. Above all else, he loved his family. They meant everything to him. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phillip; sister, Sondra; nephew, Mike; and MaryAnne Bowersock. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Andrea Share,



Tamara Share and Debi (David) Share Christian; grandson,



Jerry Matthew Ward; great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Madyson Malone; two nieces and two nephews. Family will greet friends at 11:00 am Sunday, January 29 at Routsong



Funeral Home, Kettering. Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 pm. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ANGELS at Bethany Village for taking such wonderful care of Bob for so many years. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Bethany Village Resident Gratuity Fund using the address Graceworks Lutheran Services, 6430



Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH 45459, or the Alzheimer's



Association of Dayton, 6077 Far Hills Ave., Ste. 117, Dayton, OH 45459. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

