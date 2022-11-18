SHANER,



Christopher Scott



Christopher Scott Shaner, age 38, of West Carrollton, passed away on November 14, 2022. He was born on October 10, 1984, to George A. Shaner and Tammy Ledbetter. Chris was preceded in death by his father, George A. Shaner; his brother, George Shaner Jr.; and his aunt Shirley "Candy" Lockhart. His memory will be cherished by his mother, Tammy Ledbetter; his brother, Shawn Shaner; his sister, Jessica Shaner; his son, Jordan Shaner; nieces: Teresa and Alexis; nephews: Shawn Jr., Jaxson, and Wyatt; aunts and uncles: Ginger, Tonya, Norma, Shanda, Bruce, Sherrie, and Timmy; and a host of extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 4:00pm. To share a memory of Chris or to leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com