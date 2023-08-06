Shafto, Charlotte Rose



age 79 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Charlotte was born in Anthras, Tennessee on January 20, 1944 to Silas and Ruby Teague, the youngest of four. Charlotte retired from General Electric. She was a devoted Christian and member of East River Road Baptist Church. Charlotte served as a Sunday School teacher and was the pianist at Darrtown Baptist Church. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Charlotte is survived by her son, John (Kera) Knox; her stepchildren, Chris (Missy) Shafto and Beth (Todd) Pucko; her grandchildren, Xander, Dylan, Taylor, Christopher, Cecelia, Riley and Cora; her niece, Beverly (Mike) Gleason; her brothers, Earl (Charlotte) Teague and Buryl Teague; her sister, Harriett (Michael) Nolder; and many nieces, nephews, and dearly loved friends. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 34 years, Ron Shafto. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor David Haarmeyer officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at browndawsonflick.com.



