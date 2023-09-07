Shaffer, Sally L



Sally L. Shaffer, age 79, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital South. Sally was born in Johnstown, PA on April 24, 1944 to the late Robert R. and Sara L. (Cuppett) Griffith. Sally began her career as a physical therapist, stayed at home to raise her children for 10 years and then worked as a preschool teacher at Springboro Preschool Discovery. She retired in 2007 after 20 years of teaching. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary Shaffer; her children, Erin (Jim) Small, Adam (Erin Miller) Shaffer; her grandchildren, Owen, Nora, and Liam Small and Marie, Eva, Jane and Abe Shaffer; her sister, Alice (Jan) Erling; and her brother, Jim (Carol) Griffith and sister-in-law Cathy (Steve) Woods. A visitation for Sally will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Shaffer family.



