Shaffer-Brown (Klontz), Thelma Irene



SHAFFER-BROWN, Thelma, 88, passed after an extended battle with Alzheimer's, July 23, 2024. Born Nov. 17, 1930, Thelma is remembered as a kind, caring lady whose smile made each person feel valued. Serving was her lifestyle. Rarely sitting still, she noticed needs and filled them, especially for those who needed it most. She did so with her many friends and family, as a teller with First National/PNC Bank, as a member of the Maiden Lane Church of God and the West Enon Church of God, with the auxiliary of the German Township Fire Dept, and as a volunteer with WEEC radio. Thelma is survived by her children Rev. Herb (Sheila) Shaffer, Pittsburgh, PA; Bobbi (John) Barr, Albuquerque, NM; Jerri Jackson and George Shaffer, both of Springfield, OH; eight grandchildren Andrew (Jenn) Shaffer, Carissa (Mike) Monaco, Amber (Zach) Bethel, Chadd (Liz) Shaffer; Joshua Barr, Ruth Barr; Eric McQuinn; Elizabeth (Inciesse) DeRennaux; seven great grandchildren, Brodie & Landon Monaco; Madeline & Melanie Bethel; Cadence, Ellie, & Riley Shaffer; and sister Janet Schisler of Mt Vernon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Wilma Klontz; first husband, Bob Shaffer; second husband, Ernie Brown; grandsons Matthew McQuinn and Justin Shaffer, sister, Jeannie Wiseman and brother, Robert Klontz. Thelma donated her remains to the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Rd, Fairborn, OH, United States, 45324, or New Song Community Church of God, 4767 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102, www.newsongpittsburgh.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com