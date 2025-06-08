Shackleford, Michael

Age 45, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 26, 2025. Michael loved music and being outside surrounded by family and friends. Survived by: his siblings Marcus Shackleford and Melissa Shackleford, and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: Robyn Ann Lackey (Mother), Michael Shackleford (Dad), James Shackleford (Brother), and Patricia Graves (maternal Grandmother) of Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

