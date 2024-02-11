Seybold, John Mark



John Mark Seybold, 82, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on February 1st, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, love, and a few model train tracks.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, John was a mechanical engineer by trade, working all over the midwest navigating the twists and turns of the automotive and manufacturing industry until he decided retirement was far more appealing. After hanging up his engineer's hat in 2003, he traded gears for brushes, excelling in the intricacies of painting.



John's journey through life was a canvas adorned with splashes of joy, laughter, and love. His need for speed rivaled only by his affection for his cherished Corvette, a constant source of pride, meticulously maintained in the garage between exhilarating joyrides. Indoors, his loyal canine companions were not merely pets but steadfast allies, faithfully accompanying him through each chapter of his life.



In the community, John was a familiar face, serving as an active member of the Kiwanis Club and dedicating his time to tutoring at the Thornhill Learning Center. He was also a proud founding member of the Unitarian Universalist church in Frankfort, Kentucky, where his compassion and humor shone brightly.



John leaves behind his devoted wife, Pat; his stepson, Dylan; his son-in-law, Jason; his grandson, Rodrick; his brother Jim and wife Ann; and his brother Bob and wife Ginger.



While his unique chuckle may no longer fill the room, his memory will continue to bring smiles to those who knew him. In lieu of flowers, John requested that donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



