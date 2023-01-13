SEXTON, Terri Lynn



06/19/1960 - 12/18/2022



Terri Lynn Sexton, 62, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1960, to Robert J. and Consuello (Connie) J. (Moore) Sexton in Dayton. Both are deceased. She is survived by brother, Robert L. Sexton of Dayton; and nephew, Sebastin Boian of Dayton; aunt, Virginia (Sexton) Nuechterlein; and cousins, Marc Nuechterlein and Sue (Nuechterlein) Livadas, of Costa Mesa, California. Terri was an avid fan of Ohio State football and loved to cook. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends. Terri was a member of the Eternal Joy MCC, 2382 Kennedy Ave., Dayton, where a Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday, January 15, at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

