Settles, Earl "Dean"



Settles, Earl "Dean", 77, of Springfield, passed away on May 19, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Dean was born on April 13, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Earl K. and Evelyn (Wilke) Settles. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, had been employed as a line worker and union steward at Navistar and was an active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Dean was also a member of Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio. He was active in the Emmaus Community, spent 36 years with the Heart of Ohio Great Dane Club and was a volunteer at the Kuss and Turner Foundations. Dean was a meticulous wood worker and active in the Harley community for many years. He was very thankful for being the recipient of a lung transplant in 2017. Survivors include his wife, Shirley "Shirl" (Dowler); sister, Freda Anderson; several nieces and nephews; numerous close friends; and his beloved great danes. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Settles. A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. A Masonic Service will begin at 2:55 p.m. Visitation will be held two hours prior, starting at 1:00pm in the funeral home.



