SETTEMBRINI, Angelo

SETTEMBRINI, Dr.



Angelo Egidio



Dr. Angelo Egidio Settembrini, age 74, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family on March 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Dr. Settembrini was born in Xenia, Ohio, on June 6, 1946. He was a graduate of Xenia High School, class of 1964, and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton in 1968. After graduating from the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, (1968-1972), Dr. Settembrini did his internship at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, (1972-1973). In his career he established family practice in both Lancaster and Athens, Ohio. He was an associate professor at Ohio University's College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Settembrini returned to Xenia in 1982 where he cared for members in our community as their family physician for many years. He was known for his direct approach and personable bedside manner. It is common to hear people say, "he was the best doctor I ever had."



Dr. Settembrini is preceded in death by his parents Egidio (John) and Rosemary (Ricciuto) Settembrini, and his sister



Annie. He is survived by his wife Anne (Kennedy) Settembrini; his loving children, Michael Settembrini, Mark Settembrini and wife Jennifer, Gina Stiscak and husband Ron, and Angie Tate and husband Jim; as well as his 6 beautiful grandchildren,



Emily, Alison, and Megan Settembrini, and Jackson, Addie, and Avery Tate. He is also survived by many close cousins and friends. While Dr. Settembrini spent most of his later years



between Sarasota, Florida, and Xenia, Ohio, he always felt most at home on his family farm in Xenia. His love for his



family was evident in all aspects of his life. We would like to extend a special thank you to DayCity Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM, Monday, March 29, at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia, with Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Angelo's name to St. Brigid School, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385 or Toward Independence, 81 East Main Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

