SETSER, Aloha J.



Aloha J. Setser, age 75 of Germantown, OH, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022, at Sycamore Hospital. Aloha was born in Kentucky to the late John and Wanda Rodebaugh, was spunky, strong willed and never knew a stranger. Aloha was a member of Christian Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church and loved her pastor and church family as much as she loved her late husband, Frank and their family. Aloha loved finding a good deal, especially at garage sales and never let a good coupon go unused. Aloha is survived by her sons Franklin Craig (Melissa Ann) Setser, William Brian Setser (Hope Ann Collins), her grandchildren Nathaniel, Jared, Blake, Sabrina, brothers and sisters Johnny Rodebaugh, Kay Robinson, Rayanna Spradlin, Dwayne Rodebaugh, Geisella Sue Rodebaugh, and numerous extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly. There will be a visitation on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 4-6PM at Christian Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 7904 Middletown Germantown Rd., Germantown, OH 45327. Funeral services will begin at 6:00PM with Pastor Bob Reed officiating. Serving the family is Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown, OH 45327. Online condolences can be made at



www.arpprootfh.com