Serrer, Richard

People who ever met Nik always remembered him. He passed away at 44 years old on July 9, 2025. He is survived by his son, Richard Jerold; his life partner, Heather Emery; his parents, Richard M & Deborah Serrer; his siblings, Geneva Ringel (Steve Ringel) & Amber Gati; his nieces & nephews: Seth Ringel, Bret Ringel, Jacklyn Ringel, Chloe Ringel & Richard Owin Gati & his aunts, Linda Williams & Connie Molinari. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard L Serrer, Joan Kersey Serrer, & Edith Evans Ridner. Nik loved his family. He was energetic. He was funny with a great sense of humor. Many have benefited by his generosity and care. He was a tough guy who believed in protecting those who could not protect themselves. He was a man with many skills, enjoying his dog, his garden, & working on his truck.



