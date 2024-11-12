Senu-Oke, Edward Olusina

In Memoriam to Dr. Professor Edward Olusina Senu-Oke



I find it hard to believe that



it is now four years since you



have been taken away from



our family. I think of you



often and I miss you so very



much. I pray every night that



your soul is resting at peace.



I still listen to your voice



when I watch the video



I took of you when we



spent the weekend at a hotel and spa in Geneva, Illinois.



Such wonderful memories! Hearing your voice as you talk



about your wishes for our children and how thankful



and blessed you are brings warmth to my heart. I watched



the video with tears in my eyes; the handsome strong



and healthy man I've always known you to be. Even though



I cry listening to your voice and watching you, I feel so



humbled and blessed to have had you as my husband,



friend, and father to our children. Times are different



for me without you, but please know that your lack



of physical presence in our lives is deeply felt. As I write this



tribute, I still struggle because I miss you very much.



Without your presence in our home, it feels empty. I know



that I am not alone, and I definitely enjoy our children,



grandchildren and their parents, but knowing that you



are no longer with us causes me great pain and anguish.



No matter what, our children and grandchildren can't take



the place of you. There are days that I talk about you



and all the great times we shared, and the emotion



overwhelms me. I can't touch you, kiss or even hold you



because physically you are no longer here. I miss our walks,



conversations, snuggling on the couch and just your touch,



letting me know that everything is ok. May the Lord



continue to bless your soul.



Lovingly, your wife, Helen Senu-Oke.







Another year is coming to pass from our goodbyes.



While we know it's only temporary until we see you again,



you're in our hearts, our minds and memories every day.



As your sons, we will never forget the conversations,



your care and concern to lead us, to grow us and prepare us



for the world, and as we strive to make you proud always



out of love and respect for who you were and the man we



will always remember. We talk about you and the tears still



form. Your presence was so strong and your vibrance



and joy is so memorable and akin to light in how you always



brightened the room. We can still hear your voice as we



would join you in a room and remember how your



laughter would fill the space making your presence



magnetic, effortlessly drawing others in. This is the man we



remember as we reflect on your passing today. Dad, we love



you and our lives will forever be changed for the better



because of you. We will continue to miss you until the day



we come home and embrace you again.



Your sons, Daniel, Edward, Maxwell, Charlton.







In your absence, I see how much I am not like you.



I can now see and understand how you compensated me



for the things I lacked. If I talked with you ever again,



I'd tell you that mother seems very happy as she reflects



on memories and her relationship with you. If I had



a final request, I'd have you tell me your life story,



and I'd 'really' listen this time because I am a husband now,



and a father. I have questions for you, father, but I don't



have many people I can talk to these days. For now,



occasions to wear a suit and tie seem far and few between.



I miss not having the opportunity to confirm some things



about you that I suspect to be true. Since the last time you



were well, I've reflected on you, and the world, and I've



drawn some controversial conclusions. On occasion, I've



wondered how you would feel about me if you knew.



And then I wish I could ask you those questions. Thank you,



father, for the life you gave me. Thank you for the chance



you've given me to be as good a husband and a father as



you were. Rest in peace, father. Your son, Richmond.







I can't believe that it has been four years without you uncle.



We miss you so much and we are very thankful



for the knowledge you instilled in all of us. Continue to rest



with the Lord. Love, Your niece, Omotayo Olukoya.



