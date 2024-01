Senter, Janie

Senter (Neese), Janie Elaine



Janie E. Senter (Neese) beloved wife of Richard L. Senter (2014) passed away peacefully on Jan 6, 2024, Lexington KY. Daughter of Charles Marven & Evelyn Neese and parents of Sherie (Barry) Smith, Sandra (Raymond) Fig, Sonja (Jeff) Gregory, Suzan (Michael) Storer. Survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, 1 nephew and 3 nieces. Preceded in death by brother, Donald M. Neese (2016), and two grandchildren, Janie Fig (1991) & Hosea Smith (2010). Memorial services Jan 13 at KH of Jeh Witnesses, Lexington KY.



