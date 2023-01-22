SENS, Joseph R.



80, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away at his home with his loving family on Friday, January 20th, 2023.



Joe was born in Marion, Ohio, on August 4, 1942, to Joseph and Doris (Hibbert) Sens. He graduated from Marion Catholic High School in 1960 and went on to study at the University of Dayton where he graduated with a degree in Chemistry in 1966. He later received his Master Degree in Education from Wright State University. It was in the UD bookstore where Joe first met his beloved wife Thelma (Sobieski) Sens and they were married in 1967.



Joe and Thelma were loving parents of 3 children, Josh Sens (Lindsey), Sarah Sens and Beth Shutte (Patrick) and proud grandparents of Aidan Sens, Aubrey Sens, Anderson Sens, Joelle Sens, Gavin Sens, Gage Vint, Patrick Shutte Jr., William Shutte and Sophia Shutte. His family fondly remembers many vacations and road trips, movies and musicals, and large holiday celebrations they all shared together. As a loving husband, father and grandfather, Joe will be remembered for his generous kindness, enduring support and contagious laughter.



Joe had a life-long passion for learning and teaching, and dedicated his life to education at Carroll High School where he served as a science teacher (1966-1979), science department chair (1969-1979), assistant principal (1979-1983), and principal (1983-2011). Joe, who was known affectionately as 'Mr. Sens', dedicated his life to building a community focused on academics, values and Catholic faith. In 2016, Mr. Sens received the Honorary Patriot award and was inducted into the Carroll High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. In his 45 years as an educator, Joe had the opportunity to touch the lives of thousands of students, teachers, administrators, parents and alumni. He had a profound impact on Carroll High School and will leave a lasting legacy. As a way to honor this legacy, his family has established the Principal Joe Sens Memorial Scholarship Fund to support students and their families who are pursuing Catholic education at Carroll. (To learn more or contribute to this fund, please see below or visit this link.)



After he retired, Joe enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards, picnics at Bergamo with his life-long friends and meeting for breakfasts and lunches with other Carroll retirees. He shared many special family moments, including his 80th birthday celebration, at The Oakwood Club, his favorite restaurant. He was an avid fan of Ohio sports teams and could often be heard cheering at games for the Carroll Patriots, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Cavaliers or Cincinnati Reds. He was a life-long season ticket holder at the UD Arena and seldom missed a UD Flyer basketball game.



Joe was predeceased by his parents Joseph Sens and Doris (Hibbert) Sens, his sister Gloria (Sens) Hill, in-laws Albin and Thelma (Linder) Sobieski as well as many other friends and extended family that he loved dearly.



Also survived by sister Carol and John Steiner and in-laws Linda and Fred York, Karen and Patrick Fleming, Steve and Gwen Sobieski, Mary Jo and Thomas Bannen, Melanie and Gary Zavakos, Ann and Bernard Woeste as well as many nieces and nephews in his extended family that he loved dearly.



Visitation will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home at 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410 on Thursday, January 26th from 4:00-8:00pm and at St. Mary Church at 310 Allen Street, Dayton, OH 45410 on Friday, January 27th 10:00-11:00am before a funeral Mass at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory can be made to the Principal Joe Sens Memorial Scholarship at www.carrollhs.org/giving or checks may be mailed to Archbishop Carroll High School 4524 Linden Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45432 RE: Sens Scholarship.

