SELF, Dwayne

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SELF, Sr., Dwayne

74 joined the LORD on Feb. 11, 2023, with family by his side. Born Oct. 5th 1948, in Auburn, Alabama. The son of Lee Self and Dorothy (Barnett) Self, but raised by Faymon and Lucy Barnett his grandparents. After high school and college in Miami Florida. He married Mylie (Justice) Efferin (former spouse/lifelong friend). Then had two boys Dwayne Jr. and John. He was able to enjoy many years with his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He loved church, fishing and all varieties of bluegrass music. Also good Ol' southern cooking, like black eyed peas, cornbread and fried okra. He has journeyed on to be with his sister Patricia Self, mother and father and grandparents. He is survived by his sister Brenda (Self) Justice and

William (Bill) Justice brother-in-law of Tallahassee, Florida. Dwayne Self Jr., John Self and Tina (Leach) Self, Rebecca Self, Jacob Self (grandchildren). He was very close to his nieces and nephews and their children, also his former sister-in-law April (Justice) Childs, who he knew nearly all her life. He will be greatly missed by them all. Also attended Greater Life Apostolic Church in his better years with his children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 6:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00PM until the time of the services. Burial will be in Elberton, Georgia. Condolences may be share at


www.jkzfh.com


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

