SEITZ, Tim

Tim Joseph Seitz, 70, went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 25, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida, after a brief illness. He was born on April 30, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Stanley and Dorothy (Koerner) Seitz.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 22 from 2-4 pm at SouthBrook Christian Church in Miamisburg. There will be a memorial service immediately after, at 4:00 pm with Pastor Cathy Glista officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SouthBrook Church (Student Ministry in the Memo) in Tim's honor. You are welcome to write a condolence message, upload a photo, and share a story about Tim at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

