Seitz, Sandra

Seitz (Dunkin), Sandra Lee "Sandy"



Age 82, formerly of Oakwood, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Sandy was born in St. Louis, MO on April 25, 1940 to Thomas P. and Florence (Frank) Dunkin. She was a 1958 graduate of Worthington High School in Columbus, OH and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1962. Sandy was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and remained active in the organization for many years. While in college, Sandy met Thomas Seitz, and they married in 1961. They relocated to Dayton where they raised their two children, Karen and Mark. In the mid-1970s, Sandy obtained her real estate license and became a respected and successful agent in the greater Dayton area for many years. Charitable organizations that benefitted from Sandy's endless energy include AIM (Adventures in Movement), The Dayton Art Institute, and the Dayton Area Board of Realtors' outreach programs. In 1997, several years after her divorce, she moved to Jackson, Wyoming and became very active in Rotary International, including being a founding member and president of two local chapters and becoming a Paul Harris Fellow. Sandy is survived by her two children, Karen Seitz and Dr. Mark Seitz of Dayton, OH and her partner of 26 years A. Rodgers (Rod) Everett and his daughter Kymber Everett of Jackson, WY. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert and Don, and beloved pets Tiggie and Lovey. A casual memorial gathering will take place on Monday, June 5th at Paw Paw Shelter in Hills and Dales MetroPark from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. A brief service will begin at 6:30. Her children would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the Memory Care staff at 10 Wilmington Place. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the 10 Wilmington Place Employee Appreciation Fund or Hospice of Dayton. You may express condolences by signing the guest book at www.Routsong.com.

