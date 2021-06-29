SEITZ, Dennis J.
Age 82, of Dayton, passed away Sat., June 26, 2021. Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 1, Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount St John, Beavercreek, OH. Family will receive friends 1 hr prior to mass. A Celebration of Life meal at QAC after graveside services. Arrangements handled by Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering. Condolences maybe sent to morris-sons.com.
Funeral Home Information
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH
45429
https://www.morris-sons.com/