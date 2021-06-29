springfield-news-sun logo
X

SEITZ, Dennis

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SEITZ, Dennis J.

Age 82, of Dayton, passed away Sat., June 26, 2021. Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 1, Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount St John, Beavercreek, OH. Family will receive friends 1 hr prior to mass. A Celebration of Life meal at QAC after graveside services. Arrangements handled by Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering. Condolences maybe sent to morris-sons.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morris Sons Funeral Home

1771 E. Dorothy Lane

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.morris-sons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top