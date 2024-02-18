SEIFER, William "J."



SEIFER, WILLIAM (Bill) J., D.O., age 91, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2024, in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Bill was born in Warren, Ohio, on March 10, 1932, the son of the late Andrew and Sophia (Leon) Seifer. He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Hiram College. Bill completed medical school in the class of 1958 at the Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and practiced at Grandview for 32 years. Bill was a Clinical Professor for Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine responsible for educating medical students and Obstetrical Residents. He retired from clinical practice after serving as the Director of Gynecology Services at the Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia. Bill is survived by his wife Judith, his children Christopher A. (Cyndi) Seifer in South Carolina, Patrick C. (Barbara) Seifer in Ohio, and daughter Andrea E. (Jose) Fuentes in Florida. He leaves four grandchildren: Jose Manuel, Sebastian, Nicolas Fuentes, and Elizabeth Seifer. Funeral Mass will be held for the family at a later date.



