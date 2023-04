Segrest (Price), Ann Jean



SEGREST, ANN JEAN, age 95 of Enon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at her residence. Visitation and Service will be held on April 22, 2012 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home in Fairborn. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.