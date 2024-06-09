Seeley, Brian N.



age 47, of Centerville, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2024. A visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. In honor of Brian, the family requests that guests wear their favorite jersey or sports gear to the visitation. A funeral service will be held the following day at 11am at Centerville Grace Church, 410 E. Social Row Rd, Centerville, OH 45458. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YMCA of Greater Dayton  Fairborn YMCA, 300 S. Central Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324, or you can visit their online giving site by clicking here and selecting "Dedicate this donation" in memory of Brian Seeley. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



