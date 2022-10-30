SEEGE, Theresa Ann



Age 71, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

